STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

1st Test: Virat Kohli miffed at England batsmen running 'on pitch' while taking runs

Kohli was heard complaining to the umpires on the fourth day of the match on Monday after he saw England batsmen were running on the pitch while batting in their second innings.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: India captain Virat Kohli seemed unhappy with the way England batsmen were running on the pitch while batting in their second innings of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. Kohli was heard complaining to the umpires on the fourth day of the match on Monday. India lost by 227 runs on Sunday.

"Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (he's even running easy runs in the middle of the pitch)," Kohli could be heard saying over the stump mic. "Kya hai ye (What is this)?" Kohli said after the match that the Indian players' body language was "not up to the mark".

ALSO READ| Visitors were more professional and consistent than us, says Virat Kohli

"Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli MA Chidambaram stadium 1st Test India vs England England fairplay England batsman runs
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp