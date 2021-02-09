STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published: 09th February 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai cricket team's coach Ramesh Powar

Mumbai cricket team's coach Ramesh Powar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai team's coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.

Powar got the charge after former domestic cricketer Amit Pagnis, who was initially appointed as Mumbai coach, quit from his position following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 42-year-old Powar, who has played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was the former head coach of the national women's team.

He also has enough coaching experience on his CV, including stints at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy. "I'm thankful to the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) and MCA for trusting my coaching abilities and I am looking forward to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I am looking forward to creating a healthy, positive environment. We will look to play positive brand of cricket," Powar told PTI after his appointment.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament, Mumbai is placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry. Mumbai's matches will be played in Jaipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Powar Vijay Hazare Trophy Mumbai Cricket Association Mumbai team coach
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp