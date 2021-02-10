1st Test: James Anderson swings it England's way

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI: Evergreen Anderson evokes memories of another famous over in Indian collapse, hosts lose Test after 1445 days

Watching it from the talkSPORT studio along the Thames with heavy snowfall in the backdrop, Steve Harmison couldn't stop comparing James Anderson's first over to that of Andrew Flintoff in that iconic Ashes series in 2005. Mark Nicholas was around too, listening to Harmison and Darren Gough speak lavishly about Anderson. Had he been on air commentating in Chennai, while Anderson bowled Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in space of four deliveries, he would have used those exact words he did while calling Simon Jones' castling of Michael Clarke at Old Trafford. “That is very good. Swing works the oracle again.” And had Richie Benaud watched it from up above, he would have reproduced the words: “What great piece of reverse-swing.”

On a pitch that was breaking-up and against a batting line-up that was daring to do the impossible, Anderson swung it England's way.

Actually, reverse-swung it England's way. After 1445 days, India have lost a Test match at home. And it needed a special performance from one of the best touring sides of the last decade, England, to stop India's unbeaten run at home. Test victories in India don't come easily for tourists. In fact, since 2010, they have lost only four Tests at home and three have been against England. And there is one common thread that connects them. Anderson has been part of it all. At 38, when most pacers are already in the commentary box, he is still steaming in, hiding the red-cherry at times, and plotting a batsman's wicket. He just needs one more win to join an elite list of men from the Caribbean to have the most wins (5) in India.

He troubled Sachin Tendulkar during the 2006 series which resulted in the fans inside the stadium jeer him. In 2012, he made MS Dhoni call him the difference between both the teams. He made Virat Kohli his bunny in 2014. And in 2021, he is still out there, dismissing Gill, the torch-bearer of India's next generation of batsmen. Despite having 611 Test wickets to his name, Anderson's record in Asia is often held against him, although the stats have always said a different story. In these parts, where swing is non-existent, only pacers with great skillset have thrived. Anderson they said, doesn't have those. On Tuesday, under clear Chennai skies, Anderson delivered a masterclass with Jack Leach complimenting him with four wickets including that of the immovable Cheteshwar Pujara.

When Joe Root threw the ball to Anderson in the 26th over of the day it was a make or break moment. The SG ball, which has gone soft quicker than expected (by the 30 over mark), was on the threshold of becoming an older, softer ball. Jofra Archer had found some reverse-swing in the morning. But England let the spinners bowl a few more so that it could wear down further before giving Anderson a bowl.

Though the pitch was breaking up, the pacers had only a small portion of the pitch to operate on, it was where the odd-ball was keeping low. On such pitches, who better than Anderson to land consistently on the spot and cause trouble? Off his second ball, Anderson breached Gill's defence with a full-ball that reverse-swung in. Off his fourth ball, he nearly had Ajinkya Rahane LBW, only for the batsman to survive on the basis of umpire's call. Surely, he can't bowl another gem this over. Or so Rahane thought. Few seconds later, Rahane looked behind only to see the middle and leg stump intact as Anderson had the match in the bag before the first drinks break. Off his fourth over, he removed Rishabh Pant too as his spell read: 5-3-6-3. Kohli resisted for a while, but India fell short by 227 runs.

“I don't think I did anything out of ordinary, from the plans we had,” Anderson said of that over. “Couple of them hit the bad patches and it reversed as well. We wanted to keep it in that area so that it either keeps low or deviates. To be honest, I was expecting maybe an LBW, or maybe caught at mid-wicket. But it is always nice to see stumps cartwheel for a bowler of my age.”

Anderson, at his peak, was a bowler dreaded by batsmen. That, at 38, when he doesn't get to play regularly, he has managed to keep his consistency in itself is remarkable. And he is pushing new boundaries in conditions that are considered toughest for pacers only reflect his hunger and the need to develop. “ I felt good in Sri Lanka. I was happy to get the nod this week. Happy to get the rhythm going. Felt good and in good nick. Similar to batsmen who want to keep their form going, it is important for bowlers to continue with the rhythm,” he added.