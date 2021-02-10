STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

1st Test: Virat Kohli plays down defeat

On a flat pitch, in response to England's first innings total of 578, India's top-order failed to turn up as they conceded a lead of 241 runs.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during Day 5 of the 1st Test match vs England in Chennai

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during Day 5 of the 1st Test match vs England in Chennai. (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Test defeats at home are rare for this Indian team. Since the time Virat Kohli took over as the five-day captain 2015, this is only their second defeat, following the one they suffered against Australia in 2017. That said, they have plenty to do ahead of the second Test that starts in three days at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, especially with regards to the batting department.

On a flat pitch, in response to England's first innings total of 578, India's top-order failed to turn up as they conceded a lead of 241 runs. That they were behind the eight ball the moment they lost the toss was there to see, but there was also the fact India have only themselves to blame.

In recent years where India have dominated at home, the toss has never played a huge role. Even if they conceded big first innings totals, the batsmen responded to it by scoring higher than the opposition before their more skillful spinners took over.

In the first Test, both aspects were missing. The absence of Ravindra Jadeja meant England could target the inexperienced Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem. Throw in the fact that the top-order that are so used to milk runs, failed to deliver. While Kohli said the match was lost with the bat in the first innings, he looked annoyed when Ajinkya Rahane's performance since the 100 in Melbourne was brought up.

“Look if you're trying to dig something out, you're not going to get anything because there's nothing. I've said this many times in the past as well, along with Pujara, he (Rahane) is our most important Test batsman and he is going to continue to be. We believe in his abilities, we have believed in his abilities for a long time now and he's an impact player,” Kohli said.

Like Australia in 2017, who came here well prepared by having a camp in the UAE, England have arrived here on the back of a tour of Sri Lanka, where they won both Tests. It was in contrast to India whose last Test at home was back in 2019. “You could say they are well prepared but to say they're better prepared than us in our own conditions is not an accurate assessment. If you look at the second innings, when the ball was really turning and bouncing, both the sides were pretty much similar in terms of how they went about their second innings,” he said.

Right through the Test, the SG ball has proved to be a talking point as it went soft by the 30th over. After Ravichandran Ashwin raised it on Monday, Kohli too echoed the same.

“Quality of the ball was also not what we were very pleased to see as that was also the case in the past. Just the ball completely being destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and any side could be prepared for. Having said that it's not an excuse and England played better cricket and they deserve to win," Kohli added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Virat Kohli India test
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp