Bangladesh vs West Indies: Shadman Islam to miss 2nd Test due to hip injury

Shadman suffered a hip injury during an awkward fall while fielding on Day Four of the first Test in Chattogram, a match which West Indies won by three wickets

Published: 10th February 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies due to a hip injury.

Shadman suffered a hip injury during an awkward fall while fielding on Day Four of the first Test in Chattogram, a match which West Indies won by three wickets riding on a brilliant hundred by Kyle Mayers on debut.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said Shadman has been making a "good recovery" but the BCB medical team has suggested "resting him for the second Test until he is fully fit to resume playing".

He will leave the team bio-security bubble and will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB medical team as he undergoes rehabilitation, the board further said.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has already been ruled out of the match after failing to recover from an injury he sustained during the first match.

Soumya Sarkar has been brought in as the replacement for Shakib in the Bangladesh squad.

The second Test of the ongoing series -- which is part of the ICC World Test Championship -- will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from Thursday.

