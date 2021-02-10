STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fit Axar Patel back in nets, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped, 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn

While Nadeem's replacement will be decided by Friday, one can expect allrounder Axar Patel, who is now match-fit, to replace him.

Published: 10th February 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shahbaz Nadeem (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener against England.

While Nadeem's replacement will be decided by Friday, one can expect allrounder Axar Patel, who is now match-fit, to replace him.

India were outplayed in the first Test that ended on Tuesday.

"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days."

"He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't hide his disappointment when it came to Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Sundar couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nadeem had four wickets in all but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over.

And if that wasn't enough, as a slow bowler, a total of nine balls at the Test match level is considered to be criminal.

Nadeem himself admitted that he has had some issues with the timing of his jump at the crease and he needs to sort that out in the nets.

Washington bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got a solitary over in the second innings.

However, Washington, who was impressive with the bat in the first innings, is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

Ashwin hurt by Archer's short ball but is okay. Welcome news for India fans will be Ravichandran Ashwin is doing fine and although he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.

India's best bowling performer in Chennai wasn't required to go for any precautionary scans which will certainly be a relief for Kohli as he expects a friendlier pitch during the next Test starting from Saturday.

New Chepauk strip may offer some turn from Day 1. After one of the flattest decks on offer during the first Test in Chennai, task will be cut out for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's rookie curator V Ramesh Kumar and BCCI head of pitches and grounds committee head Taposh Chatterjee, to provide a track which doesn't make toss so crucial.

While currently there was grass cover on one of the adjacent strips, which could be used for the second match, it is a given that their will be fair share of turn.

It will be interesting to see unlike the first Test when there was liberal sprinkling of water and fair share of rolling, whether Ramesh and Chatterjee stop watering the track during next three days.

If a dry pitch is baked adequately in sunshine, there could always be a case of pitch breaking early.

There is always this school of thought in Indian cricket circles as to why questions are raised about tracks that offer turn from first day whereas in places like Chrischurch in New Zealand, the 22-yard strip couldn't be identified from the outfield.

Ditto for Basin Reserve in Wellington where the ball was jagging around from the first hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahbaz Nadeem Axar Patel
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp