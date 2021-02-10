STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli doesn't offer excuses for team's bad displays, love that about his captaincy: Sprinter Yohan Blake

On day five of the first Test, James Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings.

Published: 10th February 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Olympic gold medalist Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake on Wednesday came out in support of India skipper Virat Kohli after a massive 227-run loss against England in the first Test of the four-match series.

On day five of the first Test, James Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings.

For Kohli, it was the fourth consecutive defeat he has led India to. The loss was also the first time India have lost a Test at home since 2017.

Blake said he loves Kohli's captaincy and his never complaining attitude and added that the right-handed batsman takes the blame for everything.

"Wonderful Test! I must say Joe Root well played. England well played, Jimmy Anderson was incredible as usual. They say you get better with the age, the age is just a number and Jimmy keep on showing that," Blake said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli does not find any excuses. That is what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers did not find the right areas, the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that is what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy," he added.

Jamaican sprinter further hailed Indian batters Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"And also, what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he is a wonderful batsman. Of course, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he is going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That is why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you and that is what Test cricket is all about. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see," Blake said.

Blake is keen to watch the second match of the series as according to him "Test cricket is absolutely the best" format of the game.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. The second Test will be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I am looking forward to it," he added.

England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition. The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they have improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.

The second Test of the series will start on Saturday in Chennai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yohan Blake Virat Kohli
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp