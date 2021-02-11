STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Jack Leach on Rishabh Pant onslaught

Leach said England will miss the services of senior wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in the upcoming three matches.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: England spinner Jack Leach was "not sure" if he wanted to play cricket again after the mauling at the hands of Rishabh Pant in the opening Test against India and is quite chuffed about recovering just in time to make a winning contribution in the match.

The left-arm spinner on his first tour of India, was taken to the cleaners by a marauding Pant on the third afternoon of the first Test, but fought his way back to pick six wickets over the next two days as England won by a whopping 227 runs.

"This is my first trip to India and it's been a hell of a tough start! went through every emotion under the sun in our first Test win and I guess that's why we love cricket so much," Leach wrote in 'Sky Sports'.

"After conceding 77 runs off eight overs on day three I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again so I'm really proud to have come back and contributed to the team's victory."

"Who would have thought the game would feel that hard when you have won by 227 runs?" His wickets included the one of India opener Rohit Sharma at the fag end of fourth day's play, when he bowled a ripper to leave the batsman clueless with the delivery's turn and bounce.

"As for me, I think I will be using the delivery that removed Rohit Sharma at the end of day four as a visualisation aid in future games! "It felt good to get a player of that stature out with a decent delivery and the timing was good too, so we did not feel like we had to come back and get 10 wickets on the final day."

Leach said England will miss the services of senior wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in the upcoming three matches.

Buttler has gone back home after the opening Test as part of England's rotation policy.

"Of course, in the coming weeks we will miss Jos who has flown home for some rest."

"It was great to have a quiet drink with him after our win."

Jos had mixed emotions about leaving; obviously it's really nice for him to get some time with his family, as he's away a lot, and to have the chance to freshen up as he's got a lot of big cricket coming up this year.

"But after winning the first match, he's excited about what's to come on the tour and he would love to be part of that. He's a real competitor and a great character to have around."

Besides his keeping, Buttler is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball in English cricket and the decision to rest him hasn't gone down too well with a few former England players.

"Jos has kept amazingly well in the three Test matches this year and it's great to see him doing so well. It's hugely inspiring for me to see a guy I played Somerset U11s with get to 50 Tests and it makes me even more motivated to play as many games as I can," he said.

The front-line spinner wants to improve his batting and is glad that Buttler offered him batting tips in Sri Lanka recently.

"I got out in Sri Lanka paddle-sweeping so he gave me some advice on how to play the shot and I'm continuing to work on it. It gave me a lot of confidence to have a senior player show such an interest in taking care of my game."

"I pride myself on being someone who is hard to get out and I try to make it as difficult as I can for the opposition because I know when I'm fielding how frustrating it can be if tailenders hang around!" The celebration of the win in the series opener done and dusted, Leach is bracing up for a strong riposte form the hosts in the second match, scheduled from February 13 to 17 at the same venue -- MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Given India's previous recent record at home -- 28 wins and five draws from 34 games -- we knew we were going to be up against it and the challenge now is to get ourselves fresh and mentally and physically ready for the second Test on Saturday.

"India are a class team and they will come back fighting, so we have to be ready; it's important that we keep trying to improve in practice," Leach said.

He called his captain Joe Root, who made a magnificent double hundred in the opener, the best player of spin in the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jack Leach Rishabh Pant
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp