India vs England: Rohit Sharma should play his natural game, says K Srikkanth

Rohit has amassed 2288 runs with a healthy average of 44 in 35 Tests so far. However, he could manage only a half-century in his last three Tests.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

India batsman Rohit Sharma

India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India batsman and noted commentator VVS Laxman was disappointed with the way Rohit Sharma had got in both the innings against England in the first Test at Chennai, which the hosts lost by a huge margin.

Rohit has amassed 2288 runs with a healthy average of 44 in 35 Tests so far. However, he could manage only a half-century in his last three Tests. "Rohit will be disappointed the way he got out in the first innings in (Chennai). As a batsman you know where the bowlers are going to attack you, what is not your strength. We know Rohit has to play a little more carefully outside off-stump at the start of his innings," said Laxman while commentating during the Test.

"I want to see (some) commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match, that they should win or save the match," he added.

However, former India captain and chairman of the selection committee K Srikkanth believed that Rohit is a class player and would bounce back in style. Srikkanth, who was known to play his natural game across formats in his playing days, also said that the Mumbai batsman should continue to play his natural game without worrying too much about the outcome.

"Rohit is a class player. He should not tinker with his style and play his natural game. He is an experienced campaigner and knows his job,'' opined Srikkanth. "He (Rohit) knows how to pace his game. Once he gets set, it is a delight to watch as he is a natural stoke maker,'' added Srikkanth. Rohit has been phenomenal in limited-overs. He has scored 10250 runs in 224 ODIs so far. In T20Is, he has made 1998 runs from 108 matches.

Another former India opening batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad also backed Rohit to fire, but suggested that the Mumbai Indians captain must tighten his game a bit. "Rohit is a class act. When he gets going, no matter what the format is, it becomes difficult for any captain to set the field for him. What he needs to do against England is to play closer to the body. When he plays away from the body he gets out. By now he would have identified the flaws and rectified the same. I am sure he will come out with flying colours in the second Test,'' said Gaekwad.

