After 'Master' FDFS, Chennaiites now enjoy Chepauk reopening gates for spectators

CHENNAI: Sixty-eight-year old Madhavan says he hasn’t stepped out of his house in Besant Nagar since he landed from the United States in March 2019. On Saturday, he is among the many thousands who are at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as it became the first venue in India to open the stands for the public since the pandemic.

“My son told me it is not safe to go to the ground. But I have not missed a Test in Chennai since the 80s. So I have told him, not to worry and I’m here with my caretaker,” Madhavan says pointing out to Kumarasamy.

“Every day he was checking newspaper if the crowd will be allowed and once the ticket sales were up for sale, he told his son to book it. And I redeemed it on Thursday,” says Kumarasamy, who is at the stadium for the first time thanks to Madhavan. “During the pandemic, they should be allowing people to bring food. What will old people like him do?”

Inside the stadium, the crowd was building up as early as 8.30 am taking their seats on plastic chairs which are arranged an arm’s length from each other to maintain social distancing. “I went to watch 'Master' first day, first show, and now I’m here for the Test too. Although there is a huge crowd, it seems lot safer here because of open surroundings,” said Aadith, a 25-year-old.

While masks were mandatory at all times, it was common to see many faces without one as volunteers kept reminding. “We can’t take chances. It is our duty to remind them,” said one.

It was not just those in the stadium who welcomed back the crowd. Even the shops along Wallajah road were happy to see fans back for cricket. “If cricket is here, we get good business. Chennai being one of the prime venues in India, we always thrive on match days,” said Murugan, who runs a tea stall.