STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Day 1 of Second Test: Chepauk comes alive with fans back in stands

Out of all the passages of play on Day 1 of the second Test, this one movement re-emphasised the one main difference between the first and the second Tests: fans in the stands.

Published: 13th February 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Engand and Indian Fans celebrate outside MA Chidambaram Stadium after India VS England Second test match in chennai on Saturday

Engand and Indian Fans celebrate outside MA Chidambaram Stadium after India VS England Second test match in chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Sri Loganathan, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Broady, Broady (Stuart Broad)," went the shouts from the upper tier of the I stand. Fielding at fine leg when Rishabh Pant was on strike, the pacer turned back.

As soon as he made eye contact with the group who was calling him, they went: "Yuvi, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh had hit Broad for six consecutive sixes at the 2007 World T20). Broad acknowledged it with a wry smile.

Out of all the passages of play on Day 1 of the second Test, this one movement re-emphasised the one main difference between the first and the second Tests: fans in the stands. It also served as a reminder that even if this is the era of artificial noise and piped music, nothing comes close to the real thing. Centurion Rohit Sharma, who gave the city's 15,000 or so spectators an early Valentine's Day gift, concurred. "It was great fun to have them at the ground," he said.

"It is something that livens up the whole atmosphere. The intensity was low from both sides in the first game. It has been a long time since they have come and watched a game in India. Happy they enjoyed some good cricket." They did enjoy it. Harish R said it was just fantastic being back after months of being 'cooped up in the house'.

"I thought it was a fantastic day's play," he said. "Just showed how much I missed the feel and thrill of watching all this and how much I had taken it for granted. I don't think I will do that again." The thing that stood out for Aparaajith V was Chennai's enduring love for Test cricket. "Even if we have been starved of live sport for a while, I wasn't sure we would respond like this. So really delighted that the appetite for Tests is still there."

That Chennai turned out in big numbers shouldn't be a surprise. Even normally, fans tend to genuflect in the general direction of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai's most popular sporting cathedral. Taking that into consideration, Saturday was no different.

Especially in this year of all years, where uncertainty, anxiety, disease and death have ravaged the city.

The coronavirus pandemic made its presence for the first time in the early week of March. Since then, its been ever-present, like an unwelcome visitor that has threatened to detail the entire health infrastructure. When the city went into lockdown last March, fans had just finished attending a few training sessions of Chennai Super Kings.

Since then, some have lost their loved ones, while others have lost jobs. Some have had to seek therapy, while others have stayed put indoors, with only a bottle of sanitiser for company. Watching a cricket match from the stands isn't going to change any of the above. But it will have given all of them the opportunity to smile and laugh.

To clap and applaud. And, ultimately, that's what they did on Saturday. Clapped. And Applauded. After 11 months of eerie, funereal silence at Chepauk, sound returned to the city's grandest sporting colosseum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ind vs eng test India vs england test Cricket
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp