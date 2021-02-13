STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma's glorious drive appreciated by fans and Virat Kohli

In the third over of the day, Rohit played a wonderful drive off a Stuart Broad delivery and this brought the fans to their feet.

Published: 13th February 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Skipper Virat Kohli was also pleased with the impeccable timing of Rohit's shot and he was seen applauding it from the dressing room.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also pleased with the impeccable timing of Rohit's shot and he was seen applauding it from the dressing room.

By ANI

CHENNAI: Fans made their way back into an Indian cricket stadium after almost one year, and Rohit Sharma treated them to a glorious drive in the first session on the first day of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the third over of the day, Rohit played a wonderful drive off a Stuart Broad delivery and this brought the fans to their feet.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also pleased with the impeccable timing of Rohit's shot and he was seen applauding it from the dressing room.

"Delectable drive from @ImRo45. Applause from #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli. A loud cheer from the Chepauk crowd," tweeted BCCI.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as the hosts lost the wicket of Shubman Gill (0) in just the second over of the day. Olly Stone trapped Gill right in front and the right-hander was adjudged leg-before wicket.

Earlier, skipper Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

The hosts made three changes to their lineup as they brought in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

On the other hand, England made four changes as the side brought in Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Chidambaram Stadium Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp