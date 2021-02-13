STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs England, Second Test: Rohit Sharma's hundred steers India to 189/3 at tea

Published: 13th February 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Rohit Sharma's fluent unbeaten century propelled India to 189 for 3 in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England here on Saturday.

It was Rohit's seventh Test hundred and he has so far struck 16 fours and two maximums to reach 132 at the break.

Giving him company at the other end was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (36). Earlier, India lost three early wickets in the opening session after opting to bat.

In-form opener Shubman Gill (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and skipper Virat Kohli (0) were the ones to fall in the first session.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 189 for 3 in 54 overs (Rohit Sharma 132 batting; Olly Stone 1/25, Jack Leach 1/48).

Comments

