Wasim Jaffer’s parting mail questions CAU officials

In an email to the association, sent on February 9, Jaffer said how CAU secretary Mahim Verma put pressure on him to select a few players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

Published: 13th February 2021

Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days before Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) leveled communal approach allegations against Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener had written to the state unit expressing concerns about undeserving players getting call ups ahead of more talented ones.

Ever since CAU made the allegations, they have come under criticism with Anil Kumble, Dodda Ganesh, Amol Muzumdar openly coming in support of the Mumbaikar. In an email to the association, sent on February 9, Jaffer said how CAU secretary Mahim Verma put pressure on him to select a few players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. “...Mr. Verma had been pushing the names of players for selection in the team, who were not at all deserving.

I had made it very clear then also that for the betterment of cricket in the state going forward I am not going to entertain such interference in the team selection... If the honorary secretary of CAU would want to inculcate such kind of work environment while not letting me take certain decisions pertaining to the team’s welfare and performance. Then I don’t think there’s any valid reason for me to continue as Head Coach of Men’s Senior team of CAU,” Jaffer wrote.

