New faces: England ring in changes to stay ahead of race

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the turn of the century, only twice have visiting teams gone into the second match of a three-plus Test series in India with a 1-0 lead. Australia in 2001 and 2017 and England now. On both occasions India went on to win the series. In the same period, India have lost consecutive Tests at home only once. Against England in 2012 at Mumbai and Kolkata.

All-rounder Moeen Ali’s inclusion

will boost England’s batting | BCCI

As they head into the second Test against the same opposition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, the hosts are suddenly feeling the pressure. A defeat means they can kiss goodbye to qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. A draw will keep them in the race, but considering the pitch for the second Test is going to ‘take turn from Day 1’, in the words of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, a result is a given. With the toss playing a crucial role in deciding the winner in the first Test, it is unlikely to play a big role here, if Rahane’s words are anything to go by.

After India arrived for practice by afternoon, the pitch was kept covered from the sun before the cover was removed in the evening. Despite winning the first Test, England will be ringing in the changes. Their rotation policy which has come under criticism back home, will continue. James Anderson, who broke India’s back on Day 5, will make way for Stuart Broad. The policy extends to the wicket-keeping slot too as Ben Foakes will take over the gloves from Jos Buttler.

With off-spinner Dom Bess struggling for consistency, England have opted to bring in Moeen Ali, a move that will strengthen their batting. With Jofra Archer already out, England are yet to decide between Olly Stone and Chris Woakes for the second seamer’s slot. Rotation policy aside, it speaks volumes about the depth of the English side. Not many teams make these many changes, especially two unforced ones, removing two of their best players.

But in a year where England play 17 Tests, and bio-bubble environment taking a toll, they believe fresh legs and minds will make a difference. “It’s really important that we go into every game with the attack that we think is best equipped to take 20 wickets and get the best out of the surface. Whether that comes down to freshness, or making sure that over a series, guys are going to get through with the quick turnaround and the amount of workload that there is in this part of the world… you have to factor everything into it. We’ve seen since Covid that the number of injuries has probably gone up around world cricket, and we’re trying to stay ahead of that and look after our players,” Root said.

Although they have not made it to the final as yet, they are the only team who hasn’t lost a Test series under the WTC. They drew the Ashes 2-2 at home, defeated South Africa 3-1 away, beat West Indies and Pakistan by 2-1 and 1-0 margin at home, before winning two in Sri Lanka. All through the WTC, they have stuck to the rotation policy. The visitors believe there is no reason to abandon it in India.

Which is why they have rested Anderson so he can be fresh for the third Test in Ahmedabad, a day/night affair. “It gives Anderson the best opportunity to be fit and available for those last two games. Everyone’s heart was in favour of him being available for this game but you also have to look at the bigger picture and ideally if he is available for two of the last three, that is a huge asset for us,” Root said.

