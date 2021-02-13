STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New faces: England ring in changes to stay ahead of race

Since the turn of the century, only twice have visiting teams gone into the second match of a three-plus Test series in India with a 1-0 lead.

Published: 13th February 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Moeen Ali

England cricketer Moeen Ali (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the turn of the century, only twice have visiting teams gone into the second match of a three-plus Test series in India with a 1-0 lead. Australia in 2001 and 2017 and England now. On both occasions India went on to win the series. In the same period, India have lost consecutive Tests at home only once. Against England in 2012 at Mumbai and Kolkata.

All-rounder Moeen Ali’s inclusion
will boost England’s batting | BCCI

As they head into the second Test against the same opposition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, the hosts are suddenly feeling the pressure. A defeat means they can kiss goodbye to qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship. A draw will keep them in the race, but considering the pitch for the second Test is going to ‘take turn from Day 1’, in the words of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, a result is a given. With the toss playing a crucial role in deciding the winner in the first Test, it is unlikely to play a big role here, if Rahane’s words are anything to go by.

After India arrived for practice by afternoon, the pitch was kept covered from the sun before the cover was removed in the evening. Despite winning the first Test, England will be ringing in the changes. Their rotation policy which has come under criticism back home, will continue. James Anderson, who broke India’s back on Day 5, will make way for Stuart Broad. The policy extends to the wicket-keeping slot too as Ben Foakes will take over the gloves from Jos Buttler.

With off-spinner Dom Bess struggling for consistency, England have opted to bring in Moeen Ali, a move that will strengthen their batting. With Jofra Archer already out, England are yet to decide between Olly Stone and Chris Woakes for the second seamer’s slot. Rotation policy aside, it speaks volumes about the depth of the English side. Not many teams make these many changes, especially two unforced ones, removing two of their best players. 

But in a year where England play 17 Tests, and bio-bubble environment taking a toll, they believe fresh legs and minds will make a difference. “It’s really important that we go into every game with the attack that we think is best equipped to take 20 wickets and get the best out of the surface. Whether that comes down to freshness, or making sure that over a series, guys are going to get through with the quick turnaround and the amount of workload that there is in this part of the world… you have to factor everything into it. We’ve seen since Covid that the number of injuries has probably gone up around world cricket, and we’re trying to stay ahead of that and look after our players,” Root said.

Although they have not made it to the final as yet, they are the only team who hasn’t lost a Test series under the WTC. They drew the Ashes 2-2 at home, defeated South Africa 3-1 away, beat West Indies and Pakistan by 2-1 and 1-0 margin at home, before winning two in Sri Lanka. All through the WTC, they have stuck to the rotation policy. The visitors believe there is no reason to abandon it in India.

Which is why they have rested Anderson so he can be fresh for the third Test in Ahmedabad, a day/night affair. “It gives Anderson the best opportunity to be fit and available for those last two games. Everyone’s heart was in favour of him being available for this game but you also have to look at the bigger picture and ideally if he is available for two of the last three, that is a huge asset for us,” Root said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moeen Ali England India
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp