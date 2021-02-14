STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88.

Published: 14th February 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here.

Ashwin's average is 22.67.

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88.

He is also India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.

Harbhajan is third in the standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth.

The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwin Harbhajan Singh wickets in India Test wickets Anil Kumble
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp