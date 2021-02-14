India bundle out England for 134, take 195-run first-innings lead

By AFP

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin claimed five wickets as India skittled out England for 134 on Sunday, the tourists conceding a first innings lead of 195 on day two of the second Test.

Ashwin bowled Stuart Broad for nought, ending England's first innings in the final session while responding to India's 329 in Chennai.

It was the veteran off-spinner's second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and paceman Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes remained unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.

Foakes, taking the place of Jos Buttler who returned home after the opening win in the four-match series, put on 35 with Ollie Pope.

The pair batted for over 50 minutes before pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22.

Patel then sent back Moeen Ali for six.

England crashed to 39 for four in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.