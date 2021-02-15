STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Eng second Test: Kohli, Ashwin show how to bat on turning track, India's lead swells to 416 on Day 3

India were at 156 for six at lunch with Kohli and Ashwin steadying the ship after the team had lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.

Published: 15th February 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian player R Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the 3rd day of second cricket test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday.

Indian player R Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the 3rd day of second cricket test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin showed how to bat on a rank turner as their 96-run stand for the seventh wicket helped India extend their lead to a massive 416 on day three of the second Test against England here on Monday.

While Kohli (62 off 149) gave a masterclass on a dustbowl before falling to Moeen Ali for the second time in the game, Ashwin (68 batting off 103) too displayed remarkable skills on a challenging surface to take India to 221 for eight at tea.

Kohli and Ashwin continued from where they had left off at lunch and gathered runs at a decent rate.

While Kohli was more watchful and capitalised on the bad deliveries, Ashwin used the sweep shot to good effect to score runs.

Ashwin had two lives with Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes, who dropped a catch each off the unlucky Stuart Broad.

He rode his luck to score a fifty after having come up with a five-wicket haul in the England innings on Sunday.

India were at 156 for six at lunch with Kohli and Ashwin steadying the ship after the team had lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.

India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.

Ashwin, who joined the captain at the fall of Axar Patel (7), looked positive and kept the scoreboard moving.

Kohli looked assured during his knock and played some glorious drives on a deteriorating surface.

The visiting team had hit back earlier in the session by picking five wickets including those of Rohit Sharma (26) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7) and made run-scoring difficult with some tight bowling.

India started on the wrong note, losing Pujara off the last ball of the day's first over.

He was runout attempting to regain his crease after he stepped out to flick a Leach delivery and his bat got stuck into the pitch and couldn't get his foot back in time.

Rohit, who had looked at ease during his stay in the middle, was stumped by Foakes, who continued his good work to give Leach his first scalp of the day.

Rishabh Pant (8), pushed up the order with an eye on countering Leach, was victim of another sharp stumping by Foakes as he stepped and tried a big shot only to beaten by a ball that spun sharply.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) hit two good shots before falling to Moeen Ali.He danced down the wicket and defended a delivery that spun back resulting in an inside edge on to his pad which was snaffled by an alert Ollie Pope at short-leg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin India vs England Second Test chennai India vs England Test series
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp