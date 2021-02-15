STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan vs South Africa: Series was good learning curve for players, says Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen praised David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi for their performances and refused to give any excuses for the loss.

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, third from right, and Mohammad Nawaz, left, shake hands with South Africa players at the end of the third T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.

Pakistan's Hasan Ali, third from right, and Mohammad Nawaz, left, shake hands with South Africa players at the end of the third T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: David Miller had rescued South Africa in the decider but Proteas were still not able to get over the line and skipper Heinrich Klaasen didn't shy away from taking "full responsibility" for the defeat in the third T20I against Pakistan.

Pakistan, who came in the third T20I after suffering a six-wicket defeat on Saturday, chased down 165 with eight balls spare and recorded their second bilateral series win in the format. With this win, Pakistan became the first team to win 100 T20Is.

Klaasen praised Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi for their performances and refused to give any excuses for the loss.

"We started with some cowboy cricket and I take full responsibility for that collapse, Shamsi outstanding with four wickets, good fightback but not enough," said Klaasen after the match.

"[Wet ball] is not an excuse, we've got all the equipment to make it dry and we are allowed to change it," he added.

South Africa had won the second game to set up the series decider on Sunday but failed to capitalise on the momentum Miller provided the Proteas. Skipper Klaasen feels the side is going in the right direction.

"We are looking for a specific way to play, bits and pieces in this game so we are going in the right way, we just have to keep fighting, good learning curve for the boys, straight back home to our domestic season," said Klaasen.

Miller delivered a magnificent exhibition of hitting by plundering an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls (5 fours, 7 sixes) as South Africa recovered from 65 for seven to post a competitive 164 for eight.

But Pakistan chased down the target comfortably with eight balls to spare.

