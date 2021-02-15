STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa to visit Ireland in July for historic full limited-overs tour 

The matches are scheduled to be played from July 11-25 and will comprise three ODIs, that will form part of the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League programme, and three T20 Internationals.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland cricket

Ireland cricket team (Photo | Twitter @cricketireland)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG:  South Africa will embark on a historic first full limited-overs tour of Ireland in July, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The matches are scheduled to be played from July 11-25 and will comprise three ODIs, that will form part of the ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League programme, and three T20 Internationals.

The matches will be played in Malahide and Stormont.

"It is the first time the Proteas will tour Ireland for more than one game, with their only other visit being in June 2007 when they played an ODI in Belfast," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

"The tour marks a significant new chapter in our history as we visit one of the fast-developing cricket nations for a six-match tour," said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

The Proteas have played and beaten Ireland in five ODIs over the years, including meetings at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. Their last showdown was during a one-match tour to South Africa by the Irish in 2016.

The two countries have never met in a T20 International.

Smith said Ireland have shown themselves to be highly competitive opponents in recent years, with growing profile in the world game.

"It will also offer our players further international action in unfamiliar conditions, so we are looking forward to the contest," Smith said.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said, "Given the significant changes to the FTP due to the postponement of home series from 2020 -- and all other countries having to reschedule fixtures over the period 2020-2023 -- it has truly been a jigsaw puzzle for world cricket administrators to try to make the pieces fit.

"We look forward to the season ahead and thank our touring opponents for working with us on this restructured season.

For our senior men, there are six World Cup Super League matches included in the schedule, in which we welcome back South Africa who last played here 14 years ago."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ireland cricket Ireland vs South Africa
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp