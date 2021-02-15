STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

Ojha, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, ODI, and 2 T20Is.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian BoaFormer India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha (batting) (File Photo|AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down curtains on a two-decade-long illustrious domestic career.

The 37-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, one ODI and two T20 Internationals.

"I would like to announce my retirement," Ojha, who struggled to hold back tears, said in a virtual press conference.

"It is time for me to move on. It was a long journey, I am grateful I had this opportunity and I could fulfil my dream of playing for country and state," he said.

Ojha made his international debut in 2010 in his only ODI against Sri Lanka, followed by his first T20I match in Zimbabwe a week later.

His lone Test came in 2015 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Although Ojha's international career never took off, the Ujjain-born player has played 146 first-class games notching up 9,753 runs with 22 hundreds at an average of 41.67 in a career spanning two decades.

The right-hand batsman has been excellent in the domestic circuit both with the gloves and bat.

In the 143 List A and 182 T20s games, Ojha amassed 4,278 and 2,972 runs respectively.

He last appeared in a Ranji Trophy match for MP against Uttar Pradesh in January last year.

He had captained MP in that Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Indore.

In the Indian Premier League, Ojha played for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naman Ojha India
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp