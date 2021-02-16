STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmedabad pink ball Test sold out, will take call on IPL shortly: Sourav Ganguly 

The BCCI is also contemplating allowing spectators in the IPL, which is slated to begin in the second week of April.

A view of the Motera Stadium. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A delighted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced that all tickets for the pink ball Day/Night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad have been "sold out", adding that a call on entry of spectators in the upcoming IPL will also be taken shortly.

The pink ball Test between India and England is slated to begin at the Motera, the world's biggest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad from February 24 and the authorities have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators.

"Ahmedabad is completely sold out. Happy to see normalcy back," Ganguly told Star Sports in an interview.

"I spoke to Jay Shah and he's very keen on these Test matches. Just for him also cricket is coming back to Ahmedabad after six-seven years because they built the new stadium," former India captain said.

The fixture will be the second time India host a Day/Night Test. The first was played in Kolkata against Bangladesh in 2019.

"I have told him we have set an example with pink-ball Test last year in Kolkata, so it cannot go beyond that and we want to see every seat and stand full.

And that's what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s which will follow the Tests," Ganguly said.

The second Test between India and England in Chennai marked the return of spectators for an international match in India after COVID-19 outbreak forced a complete shutdown of sporting activity in March last year.

The BCCI is also contemplating allowing spectators in the IPL, which is slated to begin in the second week of April.

"This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We'll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it's a decision we'll have to take very shortly. But it's going to be another great tournament," Ganguly said.

Talking about the IPL mini-auction, to be held on Thursday, Ganguly said: "It is not a big auction but a lot of teams will have a lot to fill.

Specially Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super King's will have a lot of work to do in the auction.

The former Indian skipper added that a pink ball Test will be a permanent fixture in every home series.

"Absolutely. One pink-ball Test in a series is ideal. Every generation goes through changes, pink ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket, and to keep Test match cricket alive.

"I think with packed Ahmedabad stadium the next week will be another great sight for everyone."

On the personal front, Ganguly, who underwent two rounds of angioplasty last month, said he is feeling 'fit and fine.'

"I'm feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of scare but luckily it wasn't as scary as everyone thought. I'm fit and fine and I'm back to work." 

