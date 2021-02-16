Foakes draws attention before hosts choke visitors

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not many times a visiting wicketkeeper, with an experience of just four matches, impresses on a spinning wicket in the sub-continent conditions. Replacing Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes’ glovework put England on top for a short period on the first session of the Day 3 of the second Test against India.

Having begun the day at 54 for one, India lost wickets in quick succession Foakes accounted for three dismissals — to be at 106 for six. Despite Foakes’ effort, England were made to toil as skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a 96- run partnership to put India in command.

While Kohli made 62, the all-rounder went on to score a first Test hundred at his home ground in Chennai. India were all out for 286 in their second essay, setting a mammoth target of 482 runs. England were reeling at 53 for 3 in their second innings at stumps. Kohli used his feet well and looked set for big innings. However, he once again fell to allrounder Moeen Ali.

Ashwin thrived on the generosity of the visitors’ fielders to make a classic 106. When he attained the three-digit mark, he celebrated animatedly for a long time. It was the Chennai player’s fifth ton in Tests. Former India player and selection committee chairman MSK Prasad lauded Ashwin for his determined show which helped India pile on the misery on England.