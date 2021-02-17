STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After saying Moeen Ali chose to head back home, England skipper Root apologises to all-rounder

Moeen was always slated to return home after the first two Tests against India and this is all a part of ECB's rotation policy.

Published: 17th February 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Joe Root

England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: England Test skipper Joe Root has apologised to Moeen Ali for his comments made during a press conference after the visitors stumbled to a 317-run defeat against India in the second Test.

England's squad was named for the third and fourth Test after the result of the second Test, and it was revealed that Moeen will head back home. However, in a press conference after the conclusion of the Test, Root ended up saying that the all-rounder chose to go back home with two Tests still remaining against India.

"Moeen has chosen to go home. It's obviously been a very tricky tour for him. As mentioned at the start, if players feel like they need to get out of the bubble, then that's been an option. With Moeen it wasn't more asking if he wanted to stay, it was a decision he had chosen," Root had said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

However, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Moeen was always slated to return home after the first two Tests against India and this is all a part of ECB's rotation policy. This rotation policy has already seen Buttler going back home after the first Test. Jonny Bairstow also missed the first two Tests against India as per the rotation policy.

Root's comments caused quite a stir on social media, in which fans started to criticise Moeen for heading back home with the Test series hanging in the balance.

Seeing how his comments were received, Root went up to Moeen in the team hotel and he offered his apology. Moeen has also accepted this apology rendered by Root and he will be heading back home on a good note, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Moeen played the second Test of the ongoing series against India. He managed to take eight wickets in the match and scored 43 runs in the second innings.

The visitors stumbled to a 317-run loss in the second Test, and the series is levelled at 1-1.

The off-spinner had tested positive for COVID-19 when England toured Sri Lanka in January and he did not play any Tests there. He also did not feature in the first Test against India.

India and England will now lock horns in the third Test, which will be a day-night contest, set to begin on February 24 at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

