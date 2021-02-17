STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021 Auction: Gautam Gambhir names three players Kings XI Punjab can target

The former Indian batsman Gambhir also named Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson as the probable players KXIP should bid for in the auction.

Published: 17th February 2021

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) need to bid for bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Kyle Jamieson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to bolsters their bowling department.

The IPL 2021 Player Auction list was announced last week, with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on Thursday.

KXIP had an unfortunate IPL 2020 where they lost quite a close encounters but Gambhir though agrees that the KL Rahul-led side was unlucky, he says, in the end, there are no excuses as the side must get over the line.

"They were a bit unlucky; I would say. One of the games I still remember, obviously was against Delhi Capitals, one game was against KKR where they missed by an inch. But there are no excuses; ultimately if you don't win, you don't win - as simple as it gets," said Gambhir on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected- Auction Special.

"You have been in the competition to win, there are always small margins but at the same time they might have to probably strengthen their Indian bowling because apart from Mohd Shami there is no one who could compliment him," he added.

Mohammed Shami has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of KXIP and Gambhir feels Umesh's inclusion in the side will help Rahul to rotate the fast bowlers. The former Indian batsman Gambhir also named Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson as the probable players KXIP should bid for in the auction.

"Probably Umesh Yadav will be a very good pick - Mohd Shami and Umesh Yadav bowling with a new ball; so, they can actually rotate their fast bowlers. If you have got two Indian bowlers bowling with the new ball, it can actually open one gap for you from an overseas point of view - so they can have someone like Chris Morris who can bowl well in the death as well, and at the same time Kyle Jamieson - so they can pick both of them," Gambhir said.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir reckons RCB will look for someone like Glenn Maxwell in IPL auction

"Imagine if you have Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris plus two leg spinners with Umesh Yadav and Mohd Shami. Your batting becomes such a dangerous batting, you have got a very good Indian talent - you have Mayank Aggarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda plus Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson," he further said.

"I think they should look at someone like Umesh Yadav, Kyle Jamieson and Chris Morris - these are the three players if they look to target and actually can get them in the auction, which they will because they have so much of money. It will make the entire side look completely different," he added.

Meanwhile, former India bowlers Ashish Nehra picked a player, he thinks will be sold for the maximum price at the auction.

"Again, one more IPL auction and plenty of big names, but one name, which according to me is right on top - can be the most expensive player of this IPL auction - is Bangladesh all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan (former captain). He can give balance to any IPL team in any T20," said Nehra.

Catch all the updates from the VIVO IPL 2021 Auction Live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, from 2 PM onwards.

