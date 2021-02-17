STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Motera Stadium: Four dressing rooms, LED lights installed to eliminate shadows, says GCA secy

The Motera stadium had undergone extensive renovation which started when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of state cricket unit.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Motera Stadium. (File photo| ANI)

A view of the Motera Stadium. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The newly-installed LED floodlights at refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will eliminate shadows, making it easier to spot the aerial balls during the upcoming day/night Test between India and England, starting February 24.

The world's largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with never-before-heard four dressing rooms with an in-built gymnasium, said Gujarat Cricket Association's joint secretary Anil Patel.

The Motera stadium had undergone extensive renovation which started when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of state cricket unit.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, which is more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, the GCA will put up around 55,000 tickets on sale for the next two Test matches at the venue.

Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's knock-outs were held at the Motera.

"This is the only stadium in the world with 11 centre pitches on the main ground. Also we are the only stadium in the world with same soil being used for practice as well as centre strips," GCA joint secretary Patel said.

"Instead of mast lights, we have installed LED lights on the entire circular roof for better visibility and to eliminate shadows," he said.

Patel also said that a state-of-the-art drainage system will help the ground dry up in quick time in case of a heavy downpour.

"Sand has been used underneath the grass. This along with a state-of-the-art drainage system will remove the rain water very quickly in comparison to other regular grounds. 

"Even in case of 8 cm of rainfall during a match, the water would drain out very fast. This will reduce the chances of matches being cancelled due to rain," said Patel.

He added that equipments worth Rs 2 crore were purchased just for the upkeep of the ground.

The stadium, spread in an area of 63 acres, also has 6 indoor pitches with bowling machines.

This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area, said Patel.

"This is the only stadium in the world with four dressing rooms for the players. Each dressing room has a state-of-the-art gymnasium among other amenities. The stadium also has a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms and five suites," Patel said during the media tour of the stadium.

