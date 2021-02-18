Difficult to ask players not to play IPL: England head coach Chris Silverwood

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is difficult to ask players to not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the tournament being a marquee event in the T20 cricket, said England head coach Chris Silverwood.

While England have stuck to a rotation policy for their teams, their top players are not expected to get any rest during the 2021 IPL.

"It is very difficult to say to the players that no you can't play IPL. You can't say no if you just see the numbers. IPL is a marquee cricket event in T20 world and so it's very difficult," Silverwood said in a virtual interaction with the media on Wednesday.

"I don't think it's an issue because players are playing fantastic high level of T20 cricket which can only benefit us really. Moving forward it benefits the player. Obviously, players make their own minds up about competitions they go in but we benefit from their playing," he further said.

There have been talks of the likes of all-rounder Ben Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler being set to miss their home Test series against New Zealand in June due to the IPL. However, Silverwood said that he chooses to see the positive side of the situation.

"One of the things that I feel is it gives the opportunity to people. It's exciting for me to see people make debuts, see people do well. As I said, I see the exciting side about it," he said.

He said that he would like to see players like Moeen Ali getting picked in the IPL Auctions that will be held Thursday evening. "No, I want them to do well, supportive of the decision they make really. If they are picked, it will be brilliant and I can only wish that they do well, get knowledge of conditions and improve as players," he said.