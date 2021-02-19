Big splash

By Express News Service

Franchises spent big on all-rounders and bowlers at the IPL player auction in Chennai on Thursday

Pacers are the new sexy

Bowlers capable of generating heat (think Ferguson, Bumrah, Nortje, Rabada Archer) have done well in recent seasons. So it was no surprise to see the likes of Meredith -- who touches north of 145 km/ph easily -- commanding attention. Put Milne (Mumbai) and Richardson (Punjab) in the same bracket.

Specialist openers fail

If recency bias was anything, Alex Hales, who was an inspiration at the Big Bash, should have got a bid. But he didn’t. One reason maybe he doesn’t bowl. Ditto Jason Roy. Liam Livingstone, a six-hitting machine, got a bid but only because he bowls the odd over.

Tendulkar son in MI

The last buy at 2021 Player Auction was that of Arjun, the son of Sachin Tendulkar. Mumbai Indians bought the left-arm seamer at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs

Rs 14 cr Jhye Richardson (PK)

Rs 9.25 cr K Gowtham (CSK)

Rs 15 cr Kyle Jamieson (RCB)

Rs 8 cr Riley Meredith (PK)

Rs 7 cr Moeen Ali (CSK)

Rs 14.25 cr Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Rs 16.25 cr Chris Morris (RR)