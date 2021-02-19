IPL auction 2021: RCB go big on Maxwell, Jamieson, compromise on squad depth

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Historically, Royal Challengers Bangalore have grabbed eyeballs with their mega buys at the auction. For instance, last season, they bought Chris Morris for 10 cr, Tymal Mills (12 cr, 2017) Shane Watson ( 9.5 cr, 2016), Dinesh Karthik (10.5 cr, 2015) and Yuvraj Singh (14cr, 2014). Despite being a mini-auction, they splurged even more on Thursday's auction, signing Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson for a staggering 14.25 cr and 15 cr respectively.

After having spent almost 30 cr on two players from their available purse of 35.40 cr, they had to look at cheaper options elsewhere to fill their squad. Besides the duo, the only notable player they signed was all-rounder Daniel Christian for 4.8cr. Suyash Prabhudessai, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen were all bought for their respective 20L base price.

Barring the latter, who lit the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a 37-ball 100 last month, none of the players standout. After having released players like Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi and Gurkeerat Mann, their Indian replacements lack quality experience. They might have filled the gap somewhat in their playing XI, but the squad somewhat lacks depth. But, to be fair, they traded Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel before the auction as well.

With the kind of signings Bangalore did on the day, it was clear that they had a clear plan and were looking at a top finisher, quality foreign pacer along with an all-rounder, which was missed last season. They were hell-bent on getting Maxwell and were involved in a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. The team lacked x-factor in the middle order last season, and the management will hope that Maxwell can relieve pressure off the big two -- AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli as well.

On the flipside, Maxwell has been poor in the cash-rich league. His returns in the last five seasons read 108, 169, 310, 179 and 145 runs. However, his six-hitting and match-winning reputation along with his off-spin tilted the favour at the auction table. Though needed in Bangalore's set-up, one feels they have overpaid once again.

"Maxwell has been used in a finisher role and he is a multi-skilled player. He can bowl off-spin as well. Depends on what the team wants, we will look at how to bring the best out of him. We were after an X-factor player and we got that in Maxwell,” Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson said.

It would not be wrong to say that RCB have taken a gamble on the all-rounder, who will have that additional price tag pressure as well. The same can be said for a relatively lesser-known Jamieson, who has a combined experience of 12 international matches, including four T20Is for New Zealand.

After having let go of Chris Morris, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25, they needed to sign a pacer and dug deep to attain the services of the Kiwi man, who will be playing in the league for the first time. Can he deliver in his first season? Irrespective, even Jamieson in his wildest dreams must not have thought of becoming a million-dollar man overnight.