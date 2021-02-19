STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Money Heist

All-rounders Morris and Gowtham steal the show with record sum at closed-door IPL auction in Chennai; Test specialist Pujara gets picked in the tournament after seven years

Published: 19th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The new Rajashan Royals player Chris Morris

The new Rajashan Royals player Chris Morris (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Express News Service

All-rounders Morris and Gowtham steal the show with record sum at closed-door IPL auction 
in Chennai; Test specialist Pujara gets picked in the tournament after seven years

Name trumps performance
Maxwell for Australia and Maxwell for IPL sides are two different things. While he is rather good for his country, he has seldom lived upto the name in the IPL. But this could be an educated decision by Kohli & Co to go for him. Here, he will be afforded time to build, thanks to ABD’s presence

Scouts watch Mushtaq Ali T20s
This is a bit like saying water is wet but there is definite interest on those players who performed in the recently held SMA T20s. Nishaanth, Shahrukh, Azharuddeen all did well there to add to their burgeoning reputation in Ahmedabad. 

Mumbai, the smartest team
The defending champions again showed why their backroom staff gets the accolade. They released Nathan Coulter Nile, releasing Rs 8 cr. For that, they got him as well as Milne for Rs 8.2 cr. A masterclass in picking up two for the price of one. 

Uncapped big buys

K Gowtham | CSK
Base price Rs 20L Sold for Rs 9.2 cr

A couple of years ago, the all-rounder had waited in a queue to get MS Dhoni’s signature on the bat. And now, he will be sharing the dressing room with the CSK captain. 

Riley Meredith | PBKS
Base Rs 40L Sold for Rs 8 cr

The Aussie pacer has been consistent in BBL, having taken 16 wickets in 13 games this season for Hobart. His coach recently praised him for improved control and electric pace.

M Shahrukh Khan | PBKS
Base Rs 20L Sold for Rs 5.25 cr

Picked in IPL for the first time, this SRK is known for his power-hitting at the domestic level. Plays as a finisher for TN. 

Squads

CSK: Dhoni (C), Raina, Rayudu, Jagadeesan, Du Plessis, Gaikwad, Sam, Jadeja, Bravo, Santner, Hazlewood, Thakur, Karn, Asif, Tahir,  Sai Kishore, D Chahar, Ngidi, Moeen, Gowtham, Pujara, Harishankar, Hari Nishaanth, Bhagath.

RCB: Kohli (C), De Villiers, Chahal, Padikkal, Saini, Washington, Siraj, Kane, Zampa, Philippe, Ahmed, Deshpande, Maxwell, Sachin, Patidar, Azharuddeen,  Jamieson, Christian, Prabhudessai, Bharat. 

MI: Rohit (C), De Kock, Suryakumar, Kishan, Lynn, Anmolpreet, Tiwary, Tare, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Roy, Bumrah, Boult, R Chahar, Jayant, Kulkarni, Mohsin, Milne, Coulter-Nile, Chawla, Neesham, Charak, Jansen, Arjun.

SRH: Warner (C), Abhishek, Thampi, Bhuvneshwar, Bairstow, Williamson, Manish, Nabi, Rashid, Sandeep, Nadeem, Goswami, Siddarth, Khaleel, Natarajan, Vijay, Saha, Samad, Marsh, Holder, Garg, Virat, Jadhav, Mujeeb, Suchith.

DC: Dhawan, Shaw, Rahane, Pant, Iyer (C), Axar Patel, Mishra, Ishant, Ashwin, Lalit, Harshal, Avesh, Pravin, Rabada, Nortje, Stoinis, Hetmyer, Woakes, Daniel Sams, Smith, Umesh, Ripal, Vinod, Meriwala, Siddharth, T Curran.

PBKS: Rahul (C), Gayle, Agarwal, Pooran, Mandeep, Sarfaraz, Hooda, Prabhsimran,  Shami, Jordan, Nalkande, Bishnoi, M Ashwin, Arshdeep, Brar, Porel, Jhye, Meredith, Shahrukh, Henriques, Malan, Allen, Saxena, Saurabh, Utkarsh.

RR: Samson (C), Stokes, Archer, Buttler, Parag, Gopal, Tewatia, Lomror, Tyagi, Tye, Unadkat, Markande, Jaiswal, Rawat, Miller, Vohra, Dube, Morris, Rahman, Sakariya, Cariappa, Livingstone, Kuldip, Akash.

KKR: Morgan (C), Karthik, Rana, Gill, Rinku, Tripathi, Nagarkoti, Kuldeep, Ferguson, Cummins, Prasidh, Warrier, Mavi, Varun, Russell, Narine, Seifert, Shakib, Harbhajan, Cutting, Karun, Negi, Venkatesh, Jackson, Arora. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL auction
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp