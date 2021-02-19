Money Heist

By Express News Service

All-rounders Morris and Gowtham steal the show with record sum at closed-door IPL auction

in Chennai; Test specialist Pujara gets picked in the tournament after seven years

Name trumps performance

Maxwell for Australia and Maxwell for IPL sides are two different things. While he is rather good for his country, he has seldom lived upto the name in the IPL. But this could be an educated decision by Kohli & Co to go for him. Here, he will be afforded time to build, thanks to ABD’s presence

Scouts watch Mushtaq Ali T20s

This is a bit like saying water is wet but there is definite interest on those players who performed in the recently held SMA T20s. Nishaanth, Shahrukh, Azharuddeen all did well there to add to their burgeoning reputation in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai, the smartest team

The defending champions again showed why their backroom staff gets the accolade. They released Nathan Coulter Nile, releasing Rs 8 cr. For that, they got him as well as Milne for Rs 8.2 cr. A masterclass in picking up two for the price of one.

Uncapped big buys

K Gowtham | CSK

Base price Rs 20L Sold for Rs 9.2 cr

A couple of years ago, the all-rounder had waited in a queue to get MS Dhoni’s signature on the bat. And now, he will be sharing the dressing room with the CSK captain.

Riley Meredith | PBKS

Base Rs 40L Sold for Rs 8 cr

The Aussie pacer has been consistent in BBL, having taken 16 wickets in 13 games this season for Hobart. His coach recently praised him for improved control and electric pace.

M Shahrukh Khan | PBKS

Base Rs 20L Sold for Rs 5.25 cr

Picked in IPL for the first time, this SRK is known for his power-hitting at the domestic level. Plays as a finisher for TN.

Squads

CSK: Dhoni (C), Raina, Rayudu, Jagadeesan, Du Plessis, Gaikwad, Sam, Jadeja, Bravo, Santner, Hazlewood, Thakur, Karn, Asif, Tahir, Sai Kishore, D Chahar, Ngidi, Moeen, Gowtham, Pujara, Harishankar, Hari Nishaanth, Bhagath.

RCB: Kohli (C), De Villiers, Chahal, Padikkal, Saini, Washington, Siraj, Kane, Zampa, Philippe, Ahmed, Deshpande, Maxwell, Sachin, Patidar, Azharuddeen, Jamieson, Christian, Prabhudessai, Bharat.

MI: Rohit (C), De Kock, Suryakumar, Kishan, Lynn, Anmolpreet, Tiwary, Tare, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Roy, Bumrah, Boult, R Chahar, Jayant, Kulkarni, Mohsin, Milne, Coulter-Nile, Chawla, Neesham, Charak, Jansen, Arjun.

SRH: Warner (C), Abhishek, Thampi, Bhuvneshwar, Bairstow, Williamson, Manish, Nabi, Rashid, Sandeep, Nadeem, Goswami, Siddarth, Khaleel, Natarajan, Vijay, Saha, Samad, Marsh, Holder, Garg, Virat, Jadhav, Mujeeb, Suchith.

DC: Dhawan, Shaw, Rahane, Pant, Iyer (C), Axar Patel, Mishra, Ishant, Ashwin, Lalit, Harshal, Avesh, Pravin, Rabada, Nortje, Stoinis, Hetmyer, Woakes, Daniel Sams, Smith, Umesh, Ripal, Vinod, Meriwala, Siddharth, T Curran.

PBKS: Rahul (C), Gayle, Agarwal, Pooran, Mandeep, Sarfaraz, Hooda, Prabhsimran, Shami, Jordan, Nalkande, Bishnoi, M Ashwin, Arshdeep, Brar, Porel, Jhye, Meredith, Shahrukh, Henriques, Malan, Allen, Saxena, Saurabh, Utkarsh.

RR: Samson (C), Stokes, Archer, Buttler, Parag, Gopal, Tewatia, Lomror, Tyagi, Tye, Unadkat, Markande, Jaiswal, Rawat, Miller, Vohra, Dube, Morris, Rahman, Sakariya, Cariappa, Livingstone, Kuldip, Akash.

KKR: Morgan (C), Karthik, Rana, Gill, Rinku, Tripathi, Nagarkoti, Kuldeep, Ferguson, Cummins, Prasidh, Warrier, Mavi, Varun, Russell, Narine, Seifert, Shakib, Harbhajan, Cutting, Karun, Negi, Venkatesh, Jackson, Arora.