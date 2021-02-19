STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka bowler Dhammika Prasad retires from international cricket

Prasad was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sri Lanka before a shoulder injury hindered his cricketing career.

Published: 19th February 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Prasad. (Photo | AFP)

Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Prasad. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad, who last played in 2015 against West Indies, has retired from international cricket at age of 37.

Prasad was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sri Lanka before a shoulder injury hindered his cricketing career. The right-arm fast-medium bowler had made comeback in first-class cricket but wasn't able to play for Sri Lanka.

Prasad played an integral role in Sri Lanka's first series win in England in 2014. His second-innings five-wicket haul has been the highlight of his short career.

Prasad scalped 75 wickets in the longest format of the game and finished with 32 ODI wickets in 24 games. Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath on Thursday remembered Prasad's heroics against England.

"We had never won a series in England, and when Dhammika took wickets on that fourth day in Leeds, it set us up for victory and that was a remarkable thing," ESPncricinfo quoted Herath as saying.

"When he and I bowled together, I knew he would be putting pressure on the batsman from the other end - either keeping the runs down, or threatening their wickets," he added.

Herath also spoke about Prasad's heated argument with Indian pacer Ishant Sharma in 2015. "I also remember something to laugh about. In 2015, when we played India at home, he had a heated argument with Ishant Sharma on the field," ESPNcricinfo quoted Herath as saying.

"At the time we all thought it would be something that went on for a long time. But that same evening, we saw him and Ishant having a coffee together at the hotel. They hadn't waited for the end of the match - they made up that evening itself," he added.

Former Sri Lanka skipper praised Prasad's eagerness to bowl at any stage of the game. "Generally fast bowlers like to bowl with the new ball first thing in the day when the conditions suit them, but Dhammika was someone you could call on anytime," said Atapattu.

"He'd want the ball at all times of the day, no matter what condition it was in. If it was 5pm, and he was bowling with an old ball, and there was a batsman batting on 150, he'd still take the ball, because he wanted to get that breakthrough for the team. Those are rare qualities from a cricketer," he added.

Prasad wants to feature in Sri Lanka's domestic arena before entirely quitting cricket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhammika Prasad international cricket Sri Lanka
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp