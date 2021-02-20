STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Feel very proud to have Motera stadium in India, says Indian player Hardik Pandya

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara further added that the gym facility next to the dressing room is very useful for the players.

Published: 20th February 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: With India all set to play their first game at the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, England and India players who have begun training here are also wowed by the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of 1,10,000.

Ahead of the day-night Test against England, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he feels proud to have such a facility in the country and said he is eager to have fans in the stadium for the pink-ball match.

"To be honest, surreal to be at the world's largest stadium, we cannot wait to have fans around and see the atmosphere, all the boys loved it, it took us around one hour to get used to the size of the stadium. I feel very proud that we have this stadium in India. I have not seen a gym connected to the dressing room, this is the first time I am seeing a dressing room having a connected gym. It feels fantastic, I cannot thank the GCA enough," Pandya said in a video posted on the BCCI's official website.

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara further added that the gym facility next to the dressing room is very useful for the players.

"It is an amazing feeling, it is a huge stadium and we all are looking forward to play our first pink-ball Test at Motera. The gym is next to the dressing room so it is useful to the guys, the gym is excellent and we did our gym session, we had a good time," Pujara said.

"It is a massive ground, we have never played in such a huge stadium. The gym is fantastic, we have never seen an association have a gym facility like that, it was a pleasure training here," opening batsman Mayank Agarwal added.

Both the Indian and England teams arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday for the four-match series which currently stands level at 1-1. The teams will lock horns beginning February 24. The fourth Test of the series will also be played at the Motera Stadium.

India achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in the second Test of the series. As a result, the series stands levelled at 1-1 and Virat Kohli-led side has also reached the second spot in World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Ravichandran Ashwin took an eight-wicket haul in the second Test, along with his 106-run knock in the second innings. He shared a crucial 96-run partnership with Kohli and this helped the hosts to post a healthy target in front of England.

India remains in contention to make the final of the ICC World Test Championship after completing an impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The victory in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted India to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but they cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.

England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that, they must win both remaining matches of the series against India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motera stadium Hardik Pandya
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp