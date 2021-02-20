STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: Super excited to learn from Ricky Ponting, says Tom Curran

Tom is delighted after being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction and the all-rounder expressed his excitement to learn from Ponting during the IPL 2021.

Published: 20th February 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Tom Curran

England pacer Tom Curran (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: England all-rounder Tom Curran is super excited to learn from former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was bought by the Delhi Capitals Rs 2.2 crore, while experienced T20 players Tom and Sam Billings were bought for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively in the IPL auction Thursday.

Tom is delighted after being picked by Delhi Capitals in the auction and the all-rounder expressed his excitement to learn from Ponting during the IPL 2021.

"Absolutely delighted to be joining @DelhiCapitals for this years @IPL. Buzzing about the opportunity to mix with all the amazing players in the squad and I'm also super excited to learn from one of the greatest in Ricky Ponting. See you soon India," Tom Curran tweeted.

After a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals acquired English all-rounder Tom (base price - Rs 1.5 crore) for Rs 5.25 crore. The 25-year-old, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last season, has scored 106 runs and has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches in his IPL career.

The experienced T20 player has notched 972 runs and taken 157 wickets in 134 matches in his T20 career.

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, was also bought by the Capitals in the auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 33-year-old has taken 119 wickets in 121 matches in his IPL career. The fast bowler had a brilliant season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018 when he picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.90.

Players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Curran IPL IPL 2021 Ricky Ponting
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp