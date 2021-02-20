STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand to travel with 20-member squad to T20 World Cup in India

The general trend of teams travelling with 15 or 16 players changed after international cricket resumed amid the pandemic as they preferred bigger squads.

Published: 20th February 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand Cricket Team

New Zealand Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said the team could travel to India for this year's ICC World T20 with a 20-member squad because of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The general trend of teams travelling with 15 or 16 players changed after international cricket resumed amid the pandemic as they preferred bigger squads.

"The way Covid is at the moment and the way the world is changing so quickly, I'd probably expect there could be up to 20 people in the squad," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"In some ways, that makes it easier getting the balance you want throughout and having your people who are next in line ready to go.

"I think it's realistic to expect that there could be guys selected to go to the World Cup later in the year, who may not have played for New Zealand (in T20s)."

The next edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

New Zealand are slated to play a five-match T20 international series against Australia, starting from Monday.

"Australia are still a dangerous team. You could argue this is the form team of the Big Bash that's over here right now.

"Yes, they may not have some of those names that we expect to see, but when you look through their lineup, they're still class right the way through," Stead said of the upcoming series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand T20 World Cup COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp