STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Going unsold at IPL auction 'wasn't unexpected', says Aaron Finch

In the last edition of the IPL, Finch played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored 268 runs from his 12 innings.

Published: 21st February 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

CHRISTCHURCH: Australia's Aaron Finch said that going unsold at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction was not unexpected.

"It would have been nice to be playing again. It's a wonderful competition to be a part of but it wasn't unexpected that I wasn't picked up, to be honest. I'd prefer to be playing cricket, but a little bit of time at home won't be the worst thing," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

In the last edition of the IPL, Finch played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored 268 runs from his 12 innings. Last month, the batsman was released from the squad before he went unsold at the IPL 2021 Player Auction which was held on February 18.

Australia are currently preparing to take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, starting from Monday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Finch said he has been working on a few technical things.

"I've been working a few technical things; trying to get a little bit less weight on my front foot. At times I can get a little bit flat footed and my feet get planted then I struggle to move again - I have my initial movement then I get a little bit stuck," he said.

"I've talked a lot and worked a fair bit with Andrew McDonald, who I go back to every time things don't seem quite right and he seems to sort it out pretty quick. It's been nice to have a good chunk of training and focusing on a few little technical changes," Finch added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaron Finch IPL auction Australia Indian Premier League
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp