Wahab Riaz, Daren Sammy rejoin Peshawar Zalmi after successful COVID-19 appeal

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team's head coach Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Peshawar Zalmi players Wahab Riaz (L) and Daren Sammy

Peshawar Zalmi players Wahab Riaz (L) and Daren Sammy. (File photo| AFP))

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Wahab Riaz and Daren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"The team...has thanked the PSL Event Technical Committee for accepting their appeal. They have further assured (that) protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed," the cricket board said on Sunday.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team's head coach Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble. But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.

Later Sunday, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss against Riaz and put Peshawar in to bat.

