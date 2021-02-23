Kerala's young cricketers Abhishek J Nayar and Shoun Roger signed by top player management firms

MARTIN JOSEPH By

Express News Service

Two young cricketers from Kerala have shown that if you have the potential, then opportunities will come your way. Abhishek J Nayar and Shoun Roger have been signed up by top professional player management groups which is a massive milestone in the careers of these young cricketers.

"It is very rare for such young cricketers to be signed by such major companies. And it is even rarer for cricketers from Kerala to be picked up which makes this very significant. Both these players have the potential to play for the India U-19 team and that is why they have got this opportunity," said their coach Biju George who has been training them at the SAI Cricket Coaching Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Abhishek has been signed by Base Line Ventures which also represent the likes of Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Smriti Mandhana to name a few other cricketers. Shoun meanwhile has been signed by Cornerstone which is associated Indian team captain Virat Kohli.

Both Shoun and Abhishek have been a mainstay in the junior teams of Kerala and have been making their presence felt in recent years.

Abhishek who is an opening batsman has been the highest run-getter for Kerala in the U-16 and U-19 categories and even scored 522 runs in a season.

Shoun is a top order batsman who was previously the highest run getter for Kerala in the U-16 and U-19 categories.

Abhishek J Nayar

"To get such an opportunity at this stage of my career is very big. Hopefully I have done something right because of which they have put their faith in me. The important thing is to keep working hard and this association will help me get opportunities that will help me grow as a cricketer. Usually, the organization with which I have partnered has big names as their clients and it is amazing to be in their company and I just want my game to do the talking," said Abhishek.

As for Shoun, it is a step by step approach and he hopes this is an example for others to follow.

"I want to look at short term goals and go one step at a time. I hope this can show others from Kerala that if you work hard and showcase your skills, then doors will open for you. My goal is to play for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy and then maybe represent the India U-19 team. But I don't want to get carried away," said Shoun.