STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sport does not recognise anything other than on-field performance, says Sachin Tendulkar

He also remembered his father late Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor and recalled how he travelled through Mumbai to impart lessons to his students.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar firmly believes that sport only recognises performance on the field and not the background of an athlete.

One of the game's all-time greats, Tendulkar retired in 2013 after breaking a plethora of records during a glorious career.

"Every time we enter the dressing room, it really didn't matter where you came from, which part of the country and where you belong. It was a level field for everyone.

"Sport doesn't recognise anything other than your performance on field," Tendulkar told PTI during a virtual interaction after being named as the brand ambassador of e-learning platform 'Unacademy'. 

He spoke about sports unifying people through the new initiative.

"You are out there as an individual who wants to contribute towards the team," added the 47-year-old legendary batsman, who will connect with students and share his experiences.

"That is what we want to do, try and share my experiences. (I was) being part of different schools along board and met different coaches. I myself learnt a lot and those are the experiences I want to share.

"We will be conducting classes free of cost, so I think we wanted this platform to be accessible to anyone and everyone," the batsman, who has numerous records to his name, added.

He also advised students to continue chasing their goals and make that extra effort.

"Continue to chase your dreams, dreams do come true, number of times we push ourselves and we feel it is a dead end, but it is never dead end, so take that extra step and you will achieve your goal," he said.

He also remembered his father late Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor and recalled how he travelled through Mumbai to impart lessons to his students.

"When we talk about accessibility, I remember my father, was also a professor and he would travel from one end to other end of Mumbai and constantly be busy teaching his students.

"Today if he was alive, he would have been really proud of what Unacademy has enabled to do, because then not in thousands, but millions had access to him."

According to Unacademy CEO and co-founder Gaurav Munjal, Tendulkar told him to reach out to 1 billion users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp