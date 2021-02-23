STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steve Smith excited to join Delhi Capitals, set sights on IPL title

During the IPL 2021 Player Auction last week, the runner-up of the previous season acquired the services of experienced players such as Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players.

Published: 23rd February 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Australia batsman Steve Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Australia batsman Steve Smith said he is looking forward to creating some "amazing memories" with Delhi Capitals and is hoping to help the franchise lift its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

In the 2020 edition of the league, Delhi Capitals was beaten by Mumbai Indians in the final at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. "Hey there Delhi Capitals fans, just wanted to say that I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think it is a great squad of players and a great coach. I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories and hopefully helping the team go one better than last year," Smith said in a video shared by Delhi Capitals on Twitter.

During the IPL 2021 Player Auction last week, the runner-up of the previous season acquired the services of experienced players such as Smith and Tom Curran along with four talented domestic players in Lukman Meriwala, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod and Manimaran Siddharth.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer had said that the new players who have joined the side bring a lot of experience to the squad. "We had maintained our core unit from the last season and the new players that have come in bring a lot of experience to the squad. Along with international players such as Steve Smith and Tom Curran coming in, we have a few domestic players who have joined the squad as well. Lukman Meriwala has done tremendously well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's going to be a great experience for the other youngsters, who have come in," Iyer had said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Even though the Delhi Capitals have covered all their bases, the skipper had stressed on the fact that IPL 2021 will be testing for his side. "It's going to be challenging because if you look at the other teams, they have also framed their teams in a pretty unique way and obviously the core and strength have been pretty much similar for all the teams. The IPL can surprise you at any point in time and I feel this season is going to be more exciting," he had said.

