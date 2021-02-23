Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra Pradesh smash Tamil Nadu by 7 wickets

By Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh shocked Tamil Nadu in a low-scoring Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as S Sreesanth claimed a five-for (5/65) helping Kerala beat UP in their Elite Group C match on Monday.

BRIEF SCores: In Bengaluru: Karnataka: 354/3 in 50 ovs (Samarth R 158 n.o, Devdutt Padikkal 97, Siddharth KV 76) beat Bihar: 87 in 27.2 ovs (Prasidh M Krishna 4/17). Odisha: 230 49.3 ovs (Ankit Yadav 48, Pradeep T 3/54) lost to Railways: 231/2 in 44.3 overs (Pratham Singh 63, Shivam Chaudhary 81 n.o) by 8 wickets. UP: 283 in 49.4 ovs (Abhishek Goswami 54, Priyam Garg 57, Akshdeep Nath 68, Sreesanth 5/65) lost to Kerala: 284/7 in 48.5 ovs (Robin Uthappa 81, Sachin Baby 76) by 3 wickets. In Surat: Chhattisgarh 242/7 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 63, Ashutosh Singh 51, Mehdi Hasan 3/32) lost to Hyderabad 243/3 in 40.4 ovs (Tanmay Agarwal 122, Tilak Verma 60). In Indore: TN 176 in 41.3 ovs (Baba Aparajith 40, Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/46, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 3/24, ) lost to Andhra 181/3 in 29.1 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 101 n.o, Ricky Bhui 52 n.o)