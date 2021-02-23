STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra Pradesh smash Tamil Nadu by 7 wickets

Andhra shocked Tamil Nadu in a low-scoring Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as S Sreesanth claimed a five-for (5/65) helping Kerala beat UP in their Elite Group C match on Monday. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket stadium

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh shocked Tamil Nadu in a low-scoring Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as S Sreesanth claimed a five-for (5/65) helping Kerala beat UP in their Elite Group C match on Monday. 

BRIEF SCores: In Bengaluru: Karnataka: 354/3 in 50 ovs (Samarth R 158 n.o, Devdutt Padikkal 97, Siddharth KV 76) beat Bihar: 87 in 27.2 ovs (Prasidh M Krishna 4/17). Odisha: 230 49.3 ovs (Ankit Yadav 48, Pradeep T 3/54) lost to Railways: 231/2 in 44.3 overs (Pratham Singh 63, Shivam Chaudhary 81 n.o) by 8 wickets. UP: 283 in 49.4 ovs (Abhishek Goswami 54, Priyam Garg 57, Akshdeep Nath 68, Sreesanth 5/65) lost to Kerala: 284/7 in 48.5 ovs (Robin Uthappa 81, Sachin Baby 76) by 3 wickets. In Surat: Chhattisgarh 242/7 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 63, Ashutosh Singh 51, Mehdi Hasan 3/32) lost to Hyderabad 243/3 in 40.4 ovs (Tanmay Agarwal 122, Tilak Verma 60). In Indore: TN 176 in 41.3 ovs (Baba Aparajith 40, Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/46, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 3/24, ) lost to Andhra 181/3 in 29.1 ovs (Ashwin Hebbar 101 n.o, Ricky Bhui 52 n.o)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp