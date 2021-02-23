STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will be back in action from next week, says Australian opener David Warner

Warner was selected for the Test tour of South Africa, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian opener David Warner

Australian opener David Warner (File photo| AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Dynamic Australian opener David Warner reckons he will have to face "at least six to nine months" of rehab for his groin injury but will be back in action for New South Wales next week.

The 34-year-old had sustained the injury during the second ODI against India in November and was subsequently ruled out of the third game in Canberra, the three-match T20 series and the first two Tests.

Returning to the side for the Sydney and Brisbane Tests against India, he was not 100 per cent fit and struggled to get going, registering scores of 5, 13, 1 and 48.

"Just to clarify a comment I made on commentary last night, that "My Groin" will need ongoing treatment and will have an annoying pain for at least 6-9 months. I am returning to play for NSW on the 4th March 2021 #horsesmouth," Warner tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Warner had caused quite a stir while shedding light on his injury.

"Next week I'll be picking up throwing. (That was) very difficult the last couple of weeks, even trying to throw," Warner had said on 'Fox Cricket'.

"Now it's all about lateral (movement), running between the wickets. It's going to aggravate me for the next six to nine months. But I'm sure the medicos will help me out there," he added.

Following his domestic duties for NSW, Warner is set to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, which is expected to begin in the second week of April.

"You've got to teach your brain not to worry about the pain and it's not going to happen again. "It's just getting back that confidence to be able to sidestep and run as hard as I can and dive around again. It's more that lunging when you're batting," he added.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

