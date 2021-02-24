STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ishant Sharma felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah on 100th Test

Sharma, 32, started his 100th Test by providing India the breakthrough in the form of England opener Dom Sibley in the third over of the match.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind felicitates Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind felicitates Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was on Wednesday felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his 100th Test match. Sharma is only the second Indian fast bowler after former captain Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches.

Sharma received a commemorative plate from President Kovind and a special cap from Shah before the start of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat. Shah and Kovind were present for the inauguration of the stadium which is hosting a Test match for the first time in eight years and is hosting its first international cricket match since extensive renovation made it the largest stadium in the world for the sport.

Sharma, 32, started his 100th Test by providing India the breakthrough in the form of England opener Dom Sibley in the third over of the match.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli hailed Sharma for managing to play 100 Tests. "Playing 100 Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat and playing especially in our conditions, things can get so difficult. But he kept working hard. He is very hard working and is very honest about his abilities, about what he can do and what he can bring to the table," Kohli said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Amit Shah Ishant Sharma India vs England
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp