Motera Test LIVE SCORE: Zak Crawley hits fifty but England crumble to 112 in first innings 

By Online Desk

England collapsed to 112 in their first innings with Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel snaring six wickets on the first day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat after winning a crucial toss, Joe Root's men once again looked clueless against the in-form spin combination of Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. The visitors lost four wickets in the opening session before unravelling completely in the second. While Patel picked up for 6/38 in 21.4 overs, Ashwin returned figures of 3/26.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who is playing in his 100th Test, also chipped in with one wicket.

Opener Zak Crawley was England's top scorer with a breezy 53-run knock that came off 84 balls before he was trapped LBW by Patel. Crawley's impressive stay at crease included 10 fours.

Skipper Joe Root's 17 was the only other notable contribution in the below-par total.

The first Test between the two sides in Ahmedabad was played in 2001. While Craig White and Marcus Trescothick shined for the visitors with the wicket, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble did well excellently in their respective departments to make sure the game ended in a draw.

The two sides met again in Motera in 2012. This time the host got the better of the Three Lions thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's brilliant double-century and a ton from Virender Sehwag

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.