Pakistan Super League: Shahid Afridi expresses displeasure after umpire refuses to take cap 

Some other players in the PSL have also expressed surprise over the ICC rule which is being enforced because of the pandemic.

Published: 24th February 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:29 PM

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not pleased with the International Cricket Council (ICC) rule that bars umpires from taking caps from players during a match due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Pakistan captain, who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League here, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.

"Dear ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold the bowler's cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players and management and even shake hands at the end of the game?" he tweeted on Wednesday.

Some other players in the PSL have also expressed surprise over the ICC rule which is being enforced because of the pandemic.

