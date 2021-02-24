STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pink ball Test: Don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, says Gambhir

Gambhir said Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj should feature if India opt to play three seamers in the game.

Pacer Umesh Yadav during a training session. (Photo | Twitter/Bcci)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that Umesh Yadav will not find a spot in India's playing XI for the third Test against England, set to begin on Wednesday.

"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to play with three seamers, then it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Siraj looks very impressive, the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match," Gambhir said on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED.

"It was nothing for the fast bowlers, but the way he was getting the ball to move, and the kind of speeds he was clocking, was very impressive. So, these three seamers, according to me, will play the Pink-Ball Test match," he added.

High on confidence after thrashing England in the second Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take the field in the pink-ball Test. A win will take them one step closer to a spot in the final of the maiden World Test Championship.

India needs to win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1 to make the finals of the WTC, but if the side loses another game, Kohli and boys are out of the WTC contention.

On the other hand, England has to win both the remaining matches to qualify for the WTC finals and if the series ends in a 1-1 or 2-2 draw, then Australia would make the finals of the WTC.

