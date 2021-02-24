STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab beat Andhra easily; Jharkhand win third consecutive match 

A disciplined bowling effort from Punjab meant Andhra innings never had the momentum.

Published: 24th February 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul

Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Punjab bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Andhra by seven wickets in a Group B match to register their first win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh won the toss and sent Andhra in to bat and Siddarth Kaul (4/27) was bang on target from the word go.

Kaul got Ashwin Hebbar, centurion in the previous match against Tamil Nadu, for 1 in the fourth over. Kaul then struck a huge blow by getting the wicket of Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari (2).

A disciplined bowling effort from Punjab meant Andhra innings never had the momentum.

Kaul picked up four wickets while left-arm medium-pacer Barinder Sran took three as Andhra were bowled out for 175 in the 49th over.

Chasing the target, Mandeep starred with an unbeaten 64 (81 balls, 8 fours) to take Punjab home in 36 overs and register their first win in the tournament.

In the second match of the group, Tamil Nadu, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners, suffered their second defeat in the tournament after losing by 11 runs to Madhya Pradesh.

M Shahrukh Khan's attacking knock of 67 not out (77 balls, 3X4s, 5X6s) could not carry Tamil Nadu past the line in pursuit of 226-run target against Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, MP made 225 all out, thanks to captain Parth Sahani's 46 and Aditya Shrivastava's watchful 46.

In the third game of the group, Jharkhand beat Vidarbha by three wickets to top the standings with three wins from as many games.

Jharkhand scrambled home in the final over, thanks to Bal Krishna's 11-ball 21 (2X4s, 1X6) to get over the line in the high-scoring match.

Chasing 289, Kumar Deobrat (100, 103 balls, 12X4s, 4X6) did the star turn for Jharkhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Siddarth Kaul Mandeep Singh Punjab Cricket
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp