India vs England Third Test: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne​ surprised to see hosts' lack of intent

Analysing the game, Warne posted a series of tweets and said England -- bundled out for 112 runs on the opening day -- were right back in the game.

Published: 25th February 2021 07:25 PM

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Thursday said he was "very surprised" that India was not "super aggressive" in the first session of the second day of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India witnessed a dismal start on day two as Joe Root and Jack Leach completely dominated the hosts' batsmen. Only Rohit Sharma (66) managed to find a bit of rhythm but other than that, it was a poor show from the Indian team with the bat.

Resuming the day on 99/3, India lost wickets at regular intervals and their innings was brought to an end in the 54th over. India managed just 145 runs in their first innings as Root scalped five wickets while Leach picked four to help England fight back.

Analysing the game, Warne posted a series of tweets and said England -- bundled out for 112 runs on the opening day -- were right back in the game.

"Just turned the tv on to see the score between #IndiaVEngland ! Wow, a bits happened in this 1st session & Eng are right back in this - big time. Favourites from here ? What could India chase in the last innings ? 150 tops even though they played 4 seamers. Awesome @root66," Warne tweeted.

"Ps England need to be ruthless right now as 40/50 run lead is enormous ! No easy singles for Ashwin anywhere, make him@play a big shot," Warne wrote in another tweet.

Warne then wrote: "Very surprised that India weren't super aggressive this morning. Seemed like the mindset and attitude was to be patient and just bat - lacked intent ! 50+ run lead India become favourites. Worth Archer steaming in for an over or two I reckon. Nose and toes !!!!!!!!"

Commenting on the pitch, former England player Michael Vaughan wrote: "Let's be honest this is not a 5 day Test pitch !! #INDvENG." In another tweet, he said England are now favourites to the game.

Trailing India by 33 runs, England will begin their second innings with an aim to capitalise on India's poor show with the bat.

