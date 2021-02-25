STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu suffer second loss in Vijay Hazare Trophy

It was a narrow defeat  second on the trot for Tamil Nadu as they fell short by 15 runs against Madhya Pradesh in Group B in Indore.

M Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan put up a fight against Madhya Pradesh. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending champions Karnataka posted a big win over Odisha while Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Hyderabad lost their respective matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Robbin Uthappa scored his second century in three matches to power Kerala to a third straight victory.

It was a narrow defeat -- second on the trot for Tamil Nadu as they fell short by 15 runs against Madhya Pradesh in Group B in Indore. Chasing 226, Dinesh Karthik’s men fell like a pack of cards with M Shahrukh Khan being the lone batsman to put up a fight. The 25-year-old was unbeaten on 67. From 93/2, they collapsed to 107/6 to bundle out for 211. Earlier, Tamil Nadu pacers R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan and M Mohammed shared six wickets between them. 

Brief scores 
Group A: In Surat: Baroda 316/7 in 50 ovs (Devdhar 131, Krunal 55) bt Hyderabad 206 in 42.2 ovs (Verma 47; Babashafi 3/37).

Group B: In Indore: MP 225 in 48.2 ovs (Mohammed 3/39) bt TN 211 in 49 ovs (Shahrukh 67 n.o). Andhra 175 in 48.1 ovs (Kaul 4/27, Sran 3/29) lost to Punjab 176/3 in 36 ovs (Mandeep 64 n.o).
Group E: In Bengaluru: Kerala 351/6 in 50 ovs (Uthappa 100, Vinod 107, Samson 61) bt Railways 344 in 49.4 ovs (Devdhar 79, Ghosh 64, Tyagi 58, Saurabh 50; Nidheesh 3/83). Karnataka 329/5 in 50 ovs (Padikkal 152, Samarth 60) bt Odisha 228 in 44 ovs (Senapati 78, Ankit 56; Prasidh 3/46, Gopal 3/47).

