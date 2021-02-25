STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Test Championship: India claim top spot, England out of contention for place in final

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the final against New Zealand.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Jack Leach with his team. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: England is out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the final against New Zealand. England has dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points.

New Zealand is assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points. India need to either win or draw the last Test to stay ahead of Australia, who is in third place with 69.2 percentage points.

Riding on brilliant spells of spin bowling from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the pink-ball Test to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. In the end, English skipper Joe Root winning the toss and batting first meant nothing as the visitors were completely outplayed in the game.

ALSO READ | The Axar-Ashwin show: India hammer England in day-night Test inside two days, lead series 2-1

Chasing 49 for a win, India raced home with 10 wickets in the bag as Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (15) looked in a hurry to finish proceedings. Rohit finished it off in style by sending Root into the mid-wicket stands.

But the star of the show was hometown boy Axar as he finished with 11 wickets in the game (six in the first innings and five in the second). Senior partner Ashwin wasn't to be left too far behind as he picked four wickets to finish with 7 in the game.

