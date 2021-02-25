STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Zak Crawley hopeful England can make a match of it

The right-handed England opener believed that a win for England is still within reach.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

England's Zak Crawley. (Photo | AFP)

England's Zak Crawley. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Despite getting bowled out for just 112 in their first innings of the third Test, England are hopeful of giving India a target of at least 150 on "a wicket where batting fourth will be extremely difficult".

"Have to aim for a lead (target for India) of at least 150. We are going to have to play extremely well but we are capable," said England opening batsman Zak Crawley after the end of the first day's play. Crawley scored the lone half-century in England's innings and was dismissed for 53.

The right-handed England opener believed that a win for England is still within reach.

"I don't think it will require a miracle actually. Batting last on this wicket will be extremely difficult I think the pitch will continue to break up," he said.

"If we bat well in the third innings and put a bit of pressure on them we can defend anything if the pitch continues to get worse."

England's scoring options were restricted as the India spinners kept a tight leash by bowling straight and tight. They couldn't use innovative strokes like the reverse sweep.

"Did not use the reverse sweep as the ball kept coming straight. May use it in second innings if the ball turns consistently," he added.

Asked if England made a mistake by picking just one spinner in Jack Leach, Crawley said, "If we'd got a few more runs things would look different. If they were 100 for 3 and we had 250 on the board we'd be well on top but unfortunately we didn't get the runs and we put our bowlers until pressure."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zak Crawley England India
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp